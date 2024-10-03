Atletico Madrid to be without important midfielder for a month

Atletico Madrid had a dreadful night on Wednesday, as they were thumped 4-0 by Benfica in their second league phase match in the Champions League. Not only was the score bad, but they also lost Marcos Llorente to injury.

Llorente has been one of Atleti’s most important players so far this season. He has been used as a right-back, right wing-back and midfielder in the last few weeks, and his versatility is highly valued by Diego Simeone.

🚨 JUST IN: Marcos Llorente has suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh. He will undergo physiotherapy sessions and rehabilitation work in the gym, and the progress of his injury will determine his return to competition. pic.twitter.com/7dpAgMVh5W — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 3, 2024

However, they will have to do without him for a month, as per Relevo, with Atleti confirming on Thursday that he has sustained a thigh injury.

Losing Llorente is a big blow for Atletico Madrid and Simeone, and as things stand, he will miss matches against Real Sociedad, Leganes, Lille, Real Betis and Las Palmas. However, he could return in time for the trip to Paris Saint-Germain, which takes place on the sixth of November.