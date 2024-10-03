Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid to be without important midfielder for a month

Atletico Madrid had a dreadful night on Wednesday, as they were thumped 4-0 by Benfica in their second league phase match in the Champions League. Not only was the score bad, but they also lost Marcos Llorente to injury.

Llorente has been one of Atleti’s most important players so far this season. He has been used as a right-back, right wing-back and midfielder in the last few weeks, and his versatility is highly valued by Diego Simeone.

However, they will have to do without him for a month, as per Relevo, with Atleti confirming on Thursday that he has sustained a thigh injury.

Losing Llorente is a big blow for Atletico Madrid and Simeone, and as things stand, he will miss matches against Real Sociedad, Leganes, Lille, Real Betis and Las Palmas. However, he could return in time for the trip to Paris Saint-Germain, which takes place on the sixth of November.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Marcos Llorente

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News