Athletic Club fail in bid to have key player available for Girona showdown

Last Sunday, Athletic Club failed to make it four La Liga wins in a row after they were held at home by Sevilla. The visitors had a man advantage for the final minutes of that match after Julen Agirrezabala saw red for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, and they made it count with a stoppage time equaliser.

Athletic were furious about Agirrezabala’s explusion, which proved to be very costly. Earlier this week, they announced that the decision had been appealed, and the result of that is now known.

It’s bad news for Athletic and head coach Ernesto Valverde, as the Competition Committee have rejected their appeal, as per Diario AS. It means that Agirrezabala will not be available for Sunday’s trip to Girona.

Instead, Alex Padilla will deputise for Athletic Club, adding to the four appearances that he has already made this season. It remains to be seen whether he can help Los Leones continue their strong form of recent weeks.