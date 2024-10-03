Arsenal have been linked with a move for the RCD Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia in recent months.

The Gunners were reportedly keen on signing the Spanish goalkeeper and he has a €30 million release clause in his contract. However, that could rise to €35 million soon. There have been rumours that Garcia could be called up to the national team soon and a clause in his contract will ensure that the release clause rises to €35 million after that, as per Mundo Deportivo.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal retain their interest in the player and decide to make a move for him in 2025. They could certainly use another quality goalkeeper and Garcia would be a superb addition. David Raya is currently the first-choice goalkeeper at the club and Neto has been signed on loan as his backup option. However, Arsenal need a more reliable understudy and Garcia would be a huge upgrade on the Brazilian Neto.

Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to pay the €35 million release clause for the goalkeeper and the Espanyol star could develop into an important player for the Gunners in the long term. He will be expected to compete with Raya for the starting spot and the competition for places will help Arsenal improve as a squad.