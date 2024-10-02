Real Madrid

“We were bad in every aspect” – Carlo Ancelotti frustrated by Real Madrid’s defeat to Lille

For the first time in 37 matches, Real Madrid have been beaten. The reigning European champions were defeated 1-0 by Lille on Wednesday night, and it’s also their first loss in the competition since May 2023.

It was a poor performance from Real Madrid, and Carlo Ancelotti made that known to the media during his post-match press conference (via Diario AS).

“It’s difficult to analyse this game. We were bad in every aspect. We didn’t create, the possession was slow, no ideas. Our forwards need a more vertical game. This could be a problem when you’re slow.

“This was a bad game. We showed a bad image, and we have bad feelings.”

However, Ancelotti is also looking on the bright side of things. He believed that this moment can act as a reality check for his Real Madrid players, with the idea of starting a good run of form from here.

“The loss against Atletico in January helped us to change. Hopefully the same will happen now.”

