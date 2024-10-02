WATCH: Real Madrid fall behind against Lille courtesy of Jonathan David penalty

Real Madrid are hoping to make it two wins from two in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, but their chances of doing so have taken a big blow. With seconds to go in the first half, Lille have opened the scoring.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to make three changes from the side that drew at Atletico Madrid on Sunday, but one of those to come into the line-up has been responsible for Lille’s goal. Eduardo Camavinga is adjudged to have handled inside the penalty area, and this allowed Jonathan David to find the back of the net from 12 yards, firing beyond stand-in goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Jonathan David puts Lille ahead against Real Madrid on the stroke of half time, following a handball from Eduardo Camavinga 🔥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Zoe6OjC6V2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 2, 2024

It’s been a poor first half from Real Madrid, although they have had chances to score themselves before David’s goal. Ancelotti will be demanding a big response in the second period, and it’s likely that Kylian Mbappe will be introduced at some stage.