WATCH: David Lopez on target as Girona score first ever Champions League goal

Girona are aiming for their first ever victory in the Champions League, following their heartbreaking late defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on MD1. Michel Sanchez’s side are hosting Feyenoord, a match that sees the iconic competition come to Montilivi for the first time, and history has now been made.

After 19 minutes, Girona have scored their first ever Champions League goal – and it has come courtesy of veteran defender David Lopez. Viktor Tsygankov’s dangerous corner fell his way, and from close range, he stabbed the ball into Feyenoord’s net.

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Girona 1-0 Feyenoord | David Lopez DAVID LOPEZ OPENS THE SCORING FOR GIRONA!pic.twitter.com/SIXee0LuLd — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) October 2, 2024

David López writes his name in the Girona history books as he scores their first ever #UCL goal 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/EfxrPX6toE — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 2, 2024

It is a memorable moment for Girona, who have waited five months for this moment – their Champions League qualification was confirmed in the final few matchdays of last season. However, their lead did not last long, as a Yangel Herrera own goal had Feyenoord back on level terms a few minutes later.

Michel will hope that his Girona side are not downhearted too much by the immediate equaliser, as they go in search of their inaugural victory in the Champions League.