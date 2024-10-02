Under pressure La Liga manager to avoid sacking for at least one more match

Las Palmas have remained at the bottom of the La Liga standings after the MD8 fixtures, as they lost 3-1 at Villarreal on Monday. Ahead of that match, their manager Luis Carrion had been tipped for the sack, but despite the disappointing result, the 45-year-old is set to remain in charge.

As reported by Marca, Carrion will not be given his marching orders by Las Palmas before this weekend’s fixture against Celta Vigo, taking place in Gran Canaria. However, a poor result in that one could be enough for the club’s hierarchy, who are growing increasingly frustrated with the poor start to the season.

Las Palmas have failed to win since February, a streak that has lasted over seven months. The pressure is on Carrion to start delivering positive results, and the match against Celta, who have lost all three of their away matches this season, is a big opportunity.