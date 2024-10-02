Thibaut Courtois avoids punishment as Competition Committee dismiss Atletico Madrid claims

The fallout has continued from Sunday’s edgy Madrid derby, which ended in a 1-1 draw. On Wednesday, Atletico Madrid were punished for their supporters throwing missiles at Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, with the section of the Metropolitano where the incidents took place set to be closed off for the next three matches.

The Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee ruled on that, and they also addressed Atleti’s complaints about Courtois. Los Colchoneros claimed that the Belgian ‘keeper had incited their supporters with his celebrations for Eder Militao’s goal, but these allegations have been rejected.

In fact, Marca say that the Committee called Atleti’s claims “absolutely unacceptable”, also stating that it cannot be used as justification for their supporters’ actions.

As a result, Courtois will not be punished, although he is expected to miss Real Madrid’s weekend fixture against Villarreal anyway because of an adductor injury that he suffered at the Metropolitano. Andriy Lunin will start at the Santiago Bernabeu, as he did during Los Blancos’ Champions League defeat to Lille.