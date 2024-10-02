“There is also a risk…” – Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos fearing “kidnapping” from Carlo Ancelotti

There’s no doubt that Real Madrid have missed Toni Kroos during the first few weeks of this season. Carlo Ancelotti has struggled to create the right balance in midfield, and this has led to a few difficult moments for the reigning European and La Liga champions.

Kroos’ decision to retire during the summer came as a shock to many, especially as he had been in spectacular form during the 2023-24 season. The man himself knows how big of a miss he has been for Real Madrid, and he jokingly touched on his during a recent interview (via Diario AS).

“I don’t know if they think it’s cool if I pop up once in a while and say I want to join. Currently there is also a risk that Carlo will tell me: ‘Now stay here’. Right now I don’t feel like training adults. I’m going to open a youth academy in Madrid, so they’ll have to believe in it if I play along with them.”

Kroos also spoke on former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he admitted to having been fascinated by – especially in regards to his commitment to football.

“Cristiano was there when I arrived at training and continued when I left. We all want to win titles and score goals, but for him it was a positive addiction to score goals. I dare say that’s what he wants in Saudi Arabia as well.”