Sevilla legend Jesus Navas confirms last ever derby clash ahead of potential record

Sevilla captain Jesus Navas has confirmed that this will be his last ever Seville derby against Real Betis on Sunday night. The 38-year-old is due to retire at the end of the calendar year, but is desperate to play at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan one last time against their rivals.

Navas is battling severe hip pain in order to be able to contribute in his final months as a footballer, and has been advised to stop by his family. After every game, Navas arrives home in significant pain.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Navas confirmed that it would be his last game against Betis ever.

“Really looking forward to the derby, we know it’s different, we know it’s very important for us, for the fans. It’s my last derby, so I’m really looking forward to enjoying it, and we’ll go for it, for the victory and to give our fans something to celebrate.”

If he does get on the pitch, he will be the player to play the most ever Seville derbies. He is currently level on 27 with Joaquin, who of course he face on many occasions over the years.

“It’s a nice stat, having played so many derbies, having enjoyed so many derbies, it’s a special match, and it would be something to be proud of for me and for the fans. The nicest reward would be winning it.”

Navas was also asked whether he would consider becoming Sevilla manager down the line, but the veteran right-back dodged the question expertly.

“I haven’t thought beyond it [my retirement], I’m just thinking about enjoying my last games at Sevilla, and leaving them in the best place possible. It was a challenge for myself just to be in this transition, and be with the team in itself,” Navas explained.

Spanish football will be poorer for Navas’ absence once he is gone in December, although he is set to remain at Sevilla in an as of yet undefined capacity. Navas also retired from international duty with Spain in August, the only player to be involved in their Euro 2024 campaign and their 2010 World Cup triumph.