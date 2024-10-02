Real Madrid suffer first Champions League defeat since May 2023 as Lille secure priceless victory

After drawing the Madrid derby on Sunday, Real Madrid have won made it back-to-back matches without a win as they were defeated 1-0 by Lille in their second league phase match of this season’s Champions League – it’s also the first time that Los Blancos have been defeated in any competition in 36 games.

Carlo Ancelotti made three changes for the trip to France, and one of those was enforced – Thibaut Courtois’ adductor injury meant that Andriy Lunin made his first appearance of the season, and in the early stages, he came up big to deny Jonathan David from opening the scoring.

However, Lunin was unable to prevent David doing it later in the first half. Eduardo Camavinga was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the penalty area, and that allowed the Canadian striker to score with the final action of the opening period.

In the second half, Kylian Mbappe was introduced by Ancelotti, as Real Madrid sought a turnaround. However, they failed to create many clear chances, as Lille held firm to secure a historic victory.

The result leaves Real Madrid in a less-than-ideal position in the league phase standings, although they are still more than capable of finishing inside the top 8, which would secure automatic progression to the last 16.