Real Madrid contact club about about young central defender also interesting Arsenal

Young Brazilian defender Vitor Reis has only started playing regularly for Palmeiras this season, but already there is an arms race on for his signature. The 18-year-old appears to have all the attributes that the top clubs in Europe desire though.

On Tuesday it was reported that Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal were all following Reis closely, after a series of reports linking Real Madrid in recent months. The Athletic confirm the latter are interested in Reis which is known to Palmeiras, and also note that Los Blancos have formally contacted Palmeiras about the youngster.

They have been told that Reis is not for sale until at least after the Club World Cup next summer in 2025, and are yet to set an asking price. With the young defender under contract until 2028, and a €100m release clause installed in it.

Real Madrid are looking at the centre-back position after missing out on Manchester United defender Leny Yoro, with David Alaba ageing and recovering from a serious knee injury. Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger are their only two trusted and natural options at the back, and if their injury issues get any more serious, they may look to address it, but ultimately, it seems likely they will hold out until next summer to make a move.