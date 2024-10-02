Martin Zubimendi opens up on decision to reject summer move to Liverpool

One of the biggest Spanish football transfer stories of the summer involved Martin Zubimendi. The Real Sociedad pivot was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, and at one stage, it seemed certain that he would join the Premier League giants. However, he ended up showing loyalty to La Real once again, and he stayed in Donostia-San Sebastian.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday (via Relevo), Zubimendi opened up on the summer saga.

“My decision was from within and I was calm because I decided that it was the best. My philosophy is to do at all times what comes from within. Until now, I have always decided to stay.

“It’s true that there was a lot of noise, they were uncomfortable moments that you have to go through, but thinking about it, the best thing for me was to stay here and that’s how I decided. It seems like there’s a lot of noise but it’s much easier than all that.”

Real Sociedad were delighted at Zubimendi’s decision to stay, and they will hope that he continues to do so for many years to come. Even if he does end up leaving at some stage, his loyalty cannot be questioned.