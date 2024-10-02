Manchester City star arrested in Madrid for robbing mobile phone in nightclub

Manchester City star Mathues Nunes was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in the summer, but the Portuguese midfielder has remained at the Etihad this year. It did not stop him from heading to the Spanish capital though, and subsequently getting arrested.

According to Marca, who quote information from Luis F. Duran, the 26-year-old was detained by the police after a night out at La Riviera nightclub in Madrid, after he robbed someone of their mobile phone. He was taken to the police station by two officers, and after giving a statement, was released some hours later.

Nunes robbed the phone of someone in the bathroom, who was taking a photo of him, as per the report. He will await action from a presiding judge now.

The former Wolves player moved to City two years ago for €62m, but was for the most part a rotational option for Pep Guardiola. With Rodri Hernandez out of action for the season, he may now see more opportunities, but indiscretions like this will not go down well with Guardiola, who desires complete discipline.