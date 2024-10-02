Judge in Argentina gives permission to move body of legend Diego Maradona

A judge has ruled in favour of allowing the body of legendary Diego Armando Maradona to be exhumed and transferred in Buenos Aires. The iconic footballer, who died in 2020, has been buried in the Bella Vista cemetary until now, also in Buenos Aires.

Argentina went into days of morning and an hours-long procession to see Maradona off and bid a final farewell to the World Cup-winner. Now though his family will construct a mausoleum and open a memorial to the public, say Relevo, which will be named ‘M10’. It will be built in Puerto Madero, walking distance from the main Plaza de Mayo in central Buenos Aires, and close to La Boca too, where Boca Juniors hail from.

The mausoleum will be built on the Explanada del Bajo, which faces the water and the outlet Isla Demarchi, where Maradona will ‘find eternal rest, close to the Argentinian people.’

Legal proceedings after his death are still ongoing, and in March a judge will preside over a case brought by his daughters Dalma and Giannina that accuses his medical team of being responsible for his passing.