Girona manager Michel Sanchez “worried” after three injuries to key players inside four days

Girona were left beaten in their first ever Champions League match at Montilivi, as two own goals saw Feyenoord pick up a 3-2 victory in Catalonia. It was a gutting defeat for the hosts, who would have been good value for at least a point.

As per MD, head coach Michel Sanchez gave his assessment of the 90 minutes when he spoke to the media post-match.

“We started the game very well. We needed to adjust the pressure more because of the idea we had, but we were able to correct it later. There were 15 minutes that I didn’t like at all and that cost us two goals and a penalty, and it’s a shame because we had started well.

“I think the second half was very good in every way. We can’t afford to pass the ball for the sake of passing it, that’s useless, but I have nothing to reproach.”

Girona were without Daley Blind and Oriol Romeu for the match after they suffered muscular injuries during Sunday’s draw at Celta Vigo, and against Feyenoord, Viktor Tsygankov was also forced off with a hamstring problem. Michel admitted that he is concerned about losing the Ukrainian winger for a sustained period of time.

“I’m worried about Viktor’s injury because in one week we’ve lost very important players.”