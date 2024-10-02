Ex-PSG, Fulham and Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico returns to football with a win

After suffering a life-threatening head trauma over a year ago, Sergio Rico was a footballer again on Tuesday night, featuring for the first time for new club Al-Gharafa in Qatar. The 31-year-old had been without a club until September after his deal at Paris Saint-Germain expired, before signing with the same team as compatriot Joselu Mato. The ex-Real Madrid forward grabbed a brace to help them on their way.

Al-Gharafa secured a 4-2 win over Al-Ain, and gave Rico a happy return to action. As highlighted by MD, it is 492 days since he suffered a serious head trauma after a horse-riding accident, and was flown by helicopter to hospital. He would then be in intensive care for several weeks, with no certainty over whether he would be able to return to the game.

It has been 878 days since he last played a game of football, having been a back-up for Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG. Rico’s story is one of persistence and hard-work, and a feel-good occasion for the world of football.