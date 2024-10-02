European ban risk rises for La Liga clubs as FIFA and UEFA dish out ultimatum

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) presents the medal to Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup final football match between Spain's Real Madrid and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on February 11, 2023. - Real Madrid lifted the Club World Cup for a record fifth time with a pulsating 5-3 win over Al-Hilal. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

In recent months, FIFA and UEFA have been monitoring the situation at the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). During the summer, previous president Pedro Rocha was suspended, and the Spanish Government has been overseeing events in the hopes of finding a solution.

Rocha’s suspension was handed out in July, but three months later, no successor has been appointed. FIFA and UEFA are not happy about this, and Garcia Silvero, the former’s legal director, has confirmed that “action will be taken” if a new president is not appointed by the end of 2024, as per Diario AS.

According to the report, there is a serious risk of Spanish clubs being banned from European competitions if sufficient actions are not undertaken at the Federation by the end of the year. Furthermore, there is also a risk of Spain being stripped of its hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup.

These threats should give the hurry-up to those overseeing the Federation, as it would be disastrous if there were sporting punishments handed out to the Spanish national team and La Liga clubs.

