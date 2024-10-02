Endrick Felipe handed first Real Madrid start for Champions League clash against Lille

Real Madrid are set to take on Lille in their second league phase match of the 2024-25 Champions League, and Carlo Ancelotti’s line-up for the fixture has been announced almost two hours before kick-off – and it features one big surprise.

Endrick Felipe has been forced to be patient at the start of his Real Madrid career. Despite several impressive cameos off the bench, he has not been afforded the opportunity to start a match – until now. Ancelotti has granted him the opportunity to impress from the off against Lille, with Rodrygo Goes on the bench in his place.

Eduardo Camavinga also starts for the first time this season, having recovered from a knee injury – he replaces Luka Modric in the second change from Sunday’s Madrid derby draw. The third and final alteration is an enforced one, with the injured Thibaut Courtois replaced by Andriy Lunin.

Kylian Mbappe was a surprise inclusion in Real Madrid’s squad for this match, as he returned two weeks ahead of schedule from a thigh injury. He is not fit enough to start, and he takes a place on the substitutes bench alongside Rodrygo and Modric.