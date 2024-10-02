Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone blames himself for Atletico Madrid’s Champions League humiliation at Benfica

On Wednesday, Atletico Madrid had one of their most difficult Champions League nights in recent years. Diego Simeone’s side were convincing beaten 4-0 by Benfica at the Estadio da Luz – it is a result and performance that Los Colchoneros will be incredibly disappointed about.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via Diario AS), Atleti head coach Diego Simeone took the blame for the crushing defeat.

“The responsibility is mine for trying to create what I wanted to, but it didn’t show. The penalty came very quickly, we went 2-0 down, and we couldn’t generate what we would have liked.”

Simeone also tried to remain upbeat, despite a devasting evening for him and his Atletico Madrid players.

“I always think positively, always see this as a good opportunity to keep improving. We had been doing very good work. We had a game that wasn’t what we expected, but it’s part of the game. Congrats to the opponent, a very good match. They took advantage of every mistake we made and were incredibly decisive, deserving to win. Without any doubt.”
Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Champions League Diego Simeone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News