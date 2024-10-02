Diego Simeone blames himself for Atletico Madrid’s Champions League humiliation at Benfica

On Wednesday, Atletico Madrid had one of their most difficult Champions League nights in recent years. Diego Simeone’s side were convincing beaten 4-0 by Benfica at the Estadio da Luz – it is a result and performance that Los Colchoneros will be incredibly disappointed about.

FULL-TIME: Benfica 4-0 Atlético Madrid Unacceptable. Disgraceful. Embarrassing. Possibly the worst game of the Diego Simeone era. Absolute nightmare of a game. pic.twitter.com/8YJZ3I8GQ0 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 2, 2024

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via Diario AS), Atleti head coach Diego Simeone took the blame for the crushing defeat.

“The responsibility is mine for trying to create what I wanted to, but it didn’t show. The penalty came very quickly, we went 2-0 down, and we couldn’t generate what we would have liked.”

Simeone also tried to remain upbeat, despite a devasting evening for him and his Atletico Madrid players.