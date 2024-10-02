‘Completely quiet’ – Fabrizio Romano shoots down two Liverpool transfer rumours

Liverpool did not spend big this summer after Jurgen Klopp stepped down at Anfield, but that perhaps increases the chances of the Reds making a major move in the next 12 months. However it is not something they are currently trying to make happen.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has told The Daily Briefing that talk of a move for Rodrygo Goes is grossly exaggerated. His situation is described as ‘completely quiet’, and the Brazilian is focused on succeeding at Real Madrid currently.

Meanwhile one of the ways of funding a move for Rodrygo would be selling Darwin Nunez, who despite his early season form is still the subject of transfer rumours too. Barcelona were initially linked with him in June, but now it is Atletico Madrid that are being suggested as a potential destination. Romano has equally poured scorn over that move, pointing out that Los Colchoneros just forked out big money to bring in Julian Alvarez from Manchester City.

Alvarez is the second-most expensive transfer in Atletico history, and it would be a major surprise if they spent big on a number nine next summer, having just signed Alexander Sorloth too. The Rodrygo rumours might make more sense if he loses his place in the side, or one of Luis Diaz or Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool, but until the former happens, Rodrygo is likely to remain in the Spanish capital.