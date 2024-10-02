Champions League round-up: Girona lose again as Atletico Madrid fall to heavy defeat against Benfica

Three La Liga sides were in Champions League action on Wednesday, following on from Barcelona’s emphatic victory against Young Boys 24 hours prior. Real Madrid travelled To Lille in their MD2 clash, with the other two matches seeing Girona hosting Feyenoord at Montilivi, before Atletico Madrid took on Benfica in Lisbon.

Girona 2-3 Feyenoord

It’s back-to-back defeats for Girona in the Champions League after a disappointing loss against Feyenoord. They had taken the lead through David Lopez, but goals from Yangel Herrera (OG) and Antoni Milambo made it 2-1 before half time.

Donny van de Beek was able to equalise in the second period, but Ladislav Krejci’s own goal decided the match. It’s a bitter pill to swallow for the Catalans, whose chances of progression are not looking good at this stage.

Benfica 4-0 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have had one of their most difficult Champions League nights in recent memory, as they fell to a humiliating defeat in the Portuguese capital. Kerem Akturkoglu had Benfica leading at half time, and his opener was added to by Angel Di Maria, Alexander Bah and Orkun Kokcu.