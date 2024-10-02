Carlo Ancelotti ‘expects’ Real Madrid to concede 10-15 more goals this season

Real Madrid have operated in fits and bursts so far this season, but there is certainly an eagerness to see Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes click together on a regular basis. Not least from Carlo Ancelotti, who fears for their defence according to the latest in the Spanish capital.

In an article explaining how Real Madrid lost out to Manchester United on Leny Yoro, The Athletic reveal that Ancelotti and the staff at Valdebebas feel they are short of defensive resources this season. Following a long-term injury to David Alaba, Ancelotti requested reinforcements last January, and in the interim, Real Madrid have lost Nacho Fernandez. Alaba is not expected to be back before December, as the club do not want to rush his recovery.

Yoro was supposed to be that reinforcement, but after missing out on the Frenchman, Real Madrid did not act in the market, even letting Rafa Marin go to Napoli beforehand. As a result, Ancelotti expects Los Blancos to concede 10 to 15 goals more than the 50 they managed in 55 games last season. The Italian hopes to offset that impact with more goals at the other end from Kylian Mbappe at the other end.

The Athletic say that Palmeiras do not want to sell #RealMadrid and #Arsenal target Vitor Reis until the after the Club World Cup next summer. pic.twitter.com/XA0lfpYZ1c — Football España (@footballespana_) October 2, 2024

Hence the importance that their superstar signing and his star-studded forward line start performing sooner rather than later. Real Madrid have drawn three of their first four away games in La Liga, conceding in all three of those matches against RCD Mallorca, Las Palmas and most recently Atletico Madrid.

They do still have the joint-second best defence in La Liga behind Atletico, alongside Getafe and Mallorca, so there is little need for panic stations yet. Until Alaba is back though, Ancelotti will face a dilemma between using Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger in every match, or rotating and improvising.