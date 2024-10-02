Barcelona to have important defender available against Alaves as injury scare is survived

Barcelona returned to winning ways on Tuesday with a thumping victory against Young Boys – their first success in this season’s Champions League. This weekend, they will be aiming to bounce back in La Liga too, as they prepare to take on Alaves.

With it being the final match before the international break, Hansi Flick is unlikely to rest any of his key players for the trip to Vitoria. However, there has been doubts about Inigo Martinez’s availability, after the veteran defender confirmed that he had sustained a small muscular problem during the win over Young Boys.

Fortunately, Martinez will be fit to face Alaves, as reported by Sport. His discomfort is very minor, and the expectation is that it will not keep him out of action for the weekend.

Barcelona will be keen to make sure that he is okay on Sunday – he will be afforded plenty of time to rest afterwards, with two weeks until the club’s next match.