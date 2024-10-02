Barcelona superstar will not entertain departure before expiry of current contract

Barcelona have made a flying start to the new season, winning eight of their opening 10 matches across all competitions. One of their standout performers has been Raphinha, who has racked up six goals and three assists since the campaign started in August.

Raphinha: "What has changed the most is my position on the pitch, the desire I had to play well and help has always been the same. You have to always run, whether we are winning or losing, you have to give everything for the team." pic.twitter.com/edba59imcw — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 1, 2024

Raphinha had been strongly linked with a move away during the summer, but upon staying in Catalonia, he is now thriving in Catalonia. Recently, it was revealed that the 27-year-old had rejected multiple proposals over the course of the transfer window, with some of them having come from the Premier League.

Raphinha is only thinking about staying at Barcelona, and according to GOAL (via CaughtOffside), he will not consider a departure before his current contract expires, which will happen in 2027.

In the last couple of weeks, it has been reported that Barcelona are considering a new contract for Raphinha – it would be richly deserved. If an agreement is reached, he’d be staying in Catalonia for even longer than anticipated.