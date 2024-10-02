Barcelona

Barcelona superstar will not entertain departure before expiry of current contract

Barcelona have made a flying start to the new season, winning eight of their opening 10 matches across all competitions. One of their standout performers has been Raphinha, who has racked up six goals and three assists since the campaign started in August.

Raphinha had been strongly linked with a move away during the summer, but upon staying in Catalonia, he is now thriving in Catalonia. Recently, it was revealed that the 27-year-old had rejected multiple proposals over the course of the transfer window, with some of them having come from the Premier League.

Raphinha is only thinking about staying at Barcelona, and according to GOAL (via CaughtOffside), he will not consider a departure before his current contract expires, which will happen in 2027.

In the last couple of weeks, it has been reported that Barcelona are considering a new contract for Raphinha – it would be richly deserved. If an agreement is reached, he’d be staying in Catalonia for even longer than anticipated.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News