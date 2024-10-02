Barcelona manager Hansi Flick responds to Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal unhappiness

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has made it clear that he will not be caving to the desires of his players, after minor signings of discontent from star front duo Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal. The Blaugrana were up 4-0 against Young Boys in the Champions League, when both were brought off.

Pau Victor and Frenkie de Jong came on for the pair, but the reality is that both looked irritated to be brought off final 10 minutes. Lewandowski was on a hat-trick, while Lamine Yamal was yet to score.

“That’s part of the game. We don’t have just one player but many. There are many games and he has had many minutes. After playing, a change can be made. With Robert Lewandowski I have done the same. I’m sure he wanted to play more, but that’s it. We can’t take into account whether a player wants to continue playing or not,” Flick sentenced.

The majority of players, particularly at the top level, are always keen to play every minute, and both were no doubt considering it a good opportunity to rack up goals and assists.

Meanwhile one player who came on with half an hour to go was Ansu Fati, who moved out left eventually. He had a discreet showing, but after another two months out, was featuring for just the second time.

“It’s easy to understand. The position in which Ansu has played has been because we wanted to give Pedri a rest and we thought that De Jong had to play fewer minutes. Ansu is doing very well in training. He is at a very high level. We need time so that he can play at his best level again. He really wants to improve, he is very professional and he deserves our patience with him.”

Frenkie de Jong: "I'm happy for the victory and, personally, for returning to playing playing football. The fans have also applauded me and thank you very much for that. A happy night." Via @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 2, 2024

While no doubt Flick would rather that Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal looked a little less sour at coming off, Barcelona fans will be encouraged by the fact that he feels strong enough to bench his stars. Flick has so far cut a figure of complete authority, while also mixing that with mutual respect. While Barcelona remain in such good form, Flick will retain a position of power.