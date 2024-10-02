Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny reveals Robert Lewandowski phone call was crucial to signing

Barcelona confirmed the signing of Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on Wednesday afternoon, with the 34-year-old arriving on a one-year deal. Szczesny had retired last month, but said highlighted just how exciting the challenge is in his first comments as a Blaugrana player.

Szczesny has been signed as an emergency replacement for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen, after the German went down with a tendon tear in his knee two weekends ago. The Catalan side were able to use 80% of his salary to sign a replacement.

He explained to the club media that he felt the closeness of the fans even in this early stage.

“It is a moment of utmost pride. I was honestly prepared to retire. I was happy in that situation but being here these first two days in the city and seeing how people have treated me and how important it is to them has made me feel proud and part of this exciting family. Although it is a great institution and a great football club, I have felt the feeling of family. Family is very important to me and now I have extended it a little.”

Official: Barcelona have announced the signing of goalkeeper Szczęsny, who signs a contract until June 2025. @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/91I4jhz81s — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 2, 2024

Szczesny also revealed it was long-time international teammate Robert Lewandowski that set the deal in motion.

“He was the first person who called me to look into the possibility of this happening because I was retired. At first I was not prepared for new challenges but I spoke to my family and friends and they all told me that it would be a mistake not to accept this. For this reason, Robert played a very important role because he was the person who had the idea to convince me.”

Their new shot-stopper was at Montjuic to witness Barcelona’s 5-0 win over Young Boys on Tuesday evening too.

“I’ve always been a fan. I can see the passion of the fans, it was very nice to see the game in the stadium, the team seems interesting. This challenge is exciting for me. I face it with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. I am ready to work hard and take on the challenges ahead this season.”

Manager Hansi Flick has said that no player can be guaranteed of a starting spot at Barcelona, amid plenty of talk as to whether Szczesny will take over number one duties from Inaki Pena. The 25-year-old La Masia graduate has filled in well thus far since ter Stegen went down, but was up and down during ter Stegen’s convalescence last season.