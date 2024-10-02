Barcelona confirm new goalkeeper signing on short-term deal to replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona have announced just their third signing this year after Wojciech Szczesny penned a deal as a free agent on Wednesday. The 34-year-old had retired last month, but attracted by the opportunity of replacing the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Szczesny has decided to return to the game.

Szczesny was last at Juventus, and was their starting goalkeeper last season, but terminated his contract with the Biaconeri during the summer. He has signed a one-year deal with Barcelona until the end of the season, with ter Stegen out until at least April of next year if not longer. In their official statement, Barcelona highlight his experience, with over 500 appearances at the top level, and 75 Champions League clashes.

Frenkie de Jong: "I'm happy for the victory and, personally, for returning to playing playing football. The fans have also applauded me and thank you very much for that. A happy night." Via @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 2, 2024

It is believed that Szczesny and Barcelona will evaluate his future again at the end of the season, but it is not ruled out that he could remain longer. The Blaugrana will pay him around €3m per year plus bonuses, while the Catalan side had to negotiate a fee with Juventus. Szczesny was due a payout while he went the next year without the club, but the Blaugrana will have had to come to an agreement with Szczesny and Juventus to ensure he is not shortchanged.

Szczesny will now compete with Inaki Pena for the number one spot, with the Polish shotstopper predicted to be more or less ready to go by the end of the October international break. Barcelona return to action against Sevilla on Sunday night at home, before facing Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Manager Hansi Flick has stated that neither Pena nor Szczesny will have their spot guaranteed.