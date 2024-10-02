Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid handed three-match punishment following crowd trouble against Real Madrid

Sunday’s Madrid derby was marred by the ugly scenes that caused a temporary suspension of the match during the second half. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was targeted by missiles shortly after Eder Militao’s goal, and proceedings had to be halted for approximately 20 minutes because of the disturbances.

The incident was noted in the referee’s report, and it was also passed on the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee. On Wednesday, their judgement was passed down, and it is a severe one for Atleti.

As per Marca, the lower section of the Metropolitano’s south stand will be closed for the next three matches as a result of the shocking scenes on Sunday, while Atleti have also received a fine. The club are able to launch an appeal, if they deem it necessary.

If one does not come, or if it is upheld, Atletico Madrid would be forced to undergo a partial stadium closure for their next three La Liga matches – these are against Leganes, Las Palmas and Alaves.

