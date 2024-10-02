Athletic Club receive double injury boost ahead of first Europa League outing at San Mames

Athletic Club secured a valuable draw at AS Roma last week, and on Thursday, they will be aiming to build on that with their first Europa League fixture at San Mames. Ernesto Valverde’s side take on AZ Alkmaar in MD2 of the league phase, and for the match, they will have a slightly stronger squad than the one that faced Sevilla last weekend.

As per MD, Valverde confirmed during his press conference on Wednesday that Athletic will be able to call upon Oihan Sancet and Ander Herrera for the match against AZ. The former also missed the Europa League opener against Roma last Thursday after suffering with a minor hamstring injury, but he is back now.

Athletic Club will fancy their chances of making it four points from six after two matchdays, especially with the return of Sancet and Herrera. It remains to be seen whether either player is risked from the start at San Mames.