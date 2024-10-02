Arsenal target in La Liga set to have asking price increased to €35m

Throughout the summer, Arsenal were chasing Joan Garcia. However, they failed to meet the demands set by Espanyol, which has meant that the 23-year-old goalkeeper will remain with the Catalans until 2025 at least – despite this, it’s expected that Mikel Arteta’s side are to retain their interest.

Garcia has had a strong start to the season, and he was in spectacular form during Espanyol’s recent match against Real Betis. Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has been keeping a close eye on the ‘keeper, and according to MD, he is on the shortlist to be called up for Spain’s upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Serbia.

If Garcia does earn a call-up, his release clause would rise from €30m to €35m – and this could be significant. During the summer, Espanyol would not negotiate with Arsenal on a price, and it’s likely to be the case going forward too, which would mean that the asking price in 2025 would be €35m.