Wojciech Szczesny spotted at Estadi Olimpic ahead of imminent Barcelona arrival

Barcelona are taking on Young Boys in their second league phase match of the Champions League, and there is a special guest in attendance at the Estadi Olimpic: Wojciech Szczesny.

Szczesny will soon join Barcelona for the remainder of the season, with his signing set to be wrapped up in the next 24 hours. The former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper has been selected as the replacement for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who is out for the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury.

Ahead of his impending signing, Szczesny was spotted at the Estadi Olimpic during Barcelona’s match against Young Boys.

🚨 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐍 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 👀 Szczesny, espectador de lujo en el Barça-Young Boys 🤔 ¿Ganas de verlo en acción? 📸 Xavi Ferrándiz pic.twitter.com/x61sGlBh3a — Diario SPORT (@sport) October 1, 2024

Wojciech Szczęsny✅ ya sentado pic.twitter.com/vOJgoAn2fj — Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) October 1, 2024

Szczesny will arrive at Barcelona with the intention of deposing Inaki Pena as Hansi Flick’s starting goalkeeper for the remainder of the season. He should be in the squad for this weekend’s trip to Alaves, and he is also eligible to be immediately added to the Catalans’ squad for the Champions League.