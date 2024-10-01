Barcelona

WATCH: Robert Lewandowski doubles up as Barcelona add fourth goal against Young Boys

Barcelona blitzed Young Boys in the first half of their MD2 meeting at the Estadi Olimpic, racing into a three-goal lead by the interval. Just minutes into the second period, they have now added a fourth of the evening.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for the home side in the early stages, and this was followed up by two goals in four minutes from Raphinha and Inigo Martinez. Five minutes into the second half, Lewandowski has now added his second of the evening – which is also his ninth of the season.

It’s brilliant work from Martinez at the back post, as he heads Raphinha’s corner into the path of Lewandowski. As with his first goal of the evening, the veteran striker could not miss from only a few yards out.

Barcelona have the victory wrapped up in this one – their first points of this season’s Champions League. The key now will be to avoid any injuries ahead of this weekend’s trip to Alaves.

