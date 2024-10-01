WATCH: Robert Lewandowski continues fine form as Barcelona take early lead against Young Boys

After losing to AS Monaco two weeks ago, Barcelona’s MD2 clash at home to Young Boys has become a must-win affair. A response is especially needed after the weekend trouncing at Osasuna, and Hansi Flick’s side have started well – taking the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha were two of the players recalled by Flick for this match, and they were both involved in the opening goal, which has been scored by Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona pass rings around Young Boys as Robert Lewandowski scores at the back post 🤩 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/T3tyLeOUbg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 1, 2024

Robert Lewandowski finishes up a brilliant team move to put Barcelona in front 💥 pic.twitter.com/I6Vb3YCEHc — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 1, 2024

It’s a lovely team goal from Barcelona. Marc Casado has had a fantastic impact at the start of this season, and he played a big role in the opener. Raphinha’s ball across goal was begging to be tapped home, and it was by Lewandowski for his eight goal of the season.

That goal will settle any nerves that Barcelona had, and they can now focus on controlling this encounter. The idea will be for more goals to be added before the full time whistle is blown later this evening.