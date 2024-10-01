WATCH: Raphinha and Inigo Martinez add Barcelona’s second and third goals against Young Boys

Barcelona needed a strong result and performance in order to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing defeat at Osasuna, and they are well on course to get both. Inside the first half, they have now gone 3-0 up in the Champions League MD2 clash against Young Boys, which is taking place at the Estadi Olimpic.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring after seven minutes, which was his eighth goal of the season. Raphinha provided the assist for that goal, and the Brazilian winger has now got himself on the scoresheet, making it 2-0 in the process.

Raphinha doubles Barcelona's lead following a short corner routine 🇧🇷 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/PBjq5Lgl3v — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 1, 2024

Three minutes later, Inigo Martinez would make it 3-0, scoring his first goal of the season in the process. Pedri delivered a wonderful free-kick into the penalty area, and the veteran defender’s header was wonderfully placed into the bottom corner.

2 goals in 3 minutes 🔥 Barcelona punish Young Boys off another set-piece 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/NhkIDUnolN — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 1, 2024

Barcelona are rampant, and the result is already assured. The key now will be to avoid any injuries, while also keeping hold of control.