WATCH: Own goal makes it 5-0 to Barcelona against Young Boys

Barcelona have been dominant and decisive in their 2024-25 Champions League MD2 league phase match against Young Boys at the Estadi Olimpic. Late on, they have added a fifth goal against the Swiss champions.

Robert Lewandowski got the ball rolling for the hosts inside the opening 10 minutes, before two quickfire goals from Raphinha and Inigo Martinez had Barcelona 3-0 inside the first half. Lewandowski added his second after the interval, and on 81 minutes, the Catalan giants have now gone 5-0 ahead – they haven’t scored it themselves, as it is an own goal from Mohamed Aly Camara.

Alejandro Balde delivered a dangerous cross into penalty area, and the unfortunate Camara has turned it into his own net – that moment sums up the evening for Young Boys, whose first-ever meeting with Barcelona has been one to forget.

It was been a perfect evening for Barcelona, especially as Frenkie de Jong has even been able to play some minutes off the bench – they needed this after the defeat in Pamplona on the weekend.