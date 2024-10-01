WATCH Football España on CNN: Hansi Flick’s response, Madrid derby issues and Kylian Mbappe fitness

It was a chaotic weekend in La Liga, full of entertaining football, but defined by the grim scenes at the Estadio Metropolitano, after the Madrid derby was suspended for 15 minutes. Football España joined CNN to discuss the hot topics on Monday night.

The Madrid derby is increasingly becoming a problem fixture for the authorities, and particularly at the Metropolitano. Los Colchoneros are yet to address it either, with the Fondo Sur the scene of the lamentable events.

A busy weekend in La Liga ahead of another busy week. We spoke to @cnnsport on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/RSmZF1qZpR — Football España (@footballespana_) October 1, 2024

Elsewhere Barcelona sufferef their first defeat of the domestic season, and in emphatic fashion to a fired up Osasuna side. An accident for Hansi Flick or signs of a wider issue? Real Madrid conceded a late equaliser in the Madrid derby, and were left with a bitter taste in the mouth, but their week has been slightly sweetened by the potential return of Kylian Mbappe – but should he play against Lille in the Champions League?