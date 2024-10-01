Vitor Roque criticised for altercation while Manuel Pellegrini promises Ez Abde incident will not happen again

Real Betis secured a crucial late victory over Espanyol on Sunday night, with Giovani Lo Celso striking five minutes from time, but it was not a win without clear shows of frustration for the Andalusian side.

The more high-profile of which was protagonised by Betis’ Ez Abde, when the Moroccan winger took Betis’ first-half penalty, rather than Giovani Lo Celso. The Argentine was supposed to be their penalty-taker, but Abde missed it, something that infuriated Pellegrini.

“It has little explanation, much more so with the moment that Lo Celso is going through. He is in charge of hitting it. He wanted to leave it to Abde. Rest assured that this situation will not be repeated,” Pellegrini told Movistar+, as quoted in Marca.

“I didn’t like it and I assure you that it won’t happen again because the one in charge of taking it is Lo Celso and in the moment he is in, even more so. There was a misunderstanding but rest assured that this is the last time that will happen.”

However the Chilean did soften his tone towards Abde, noting he was pleased with his performance in general.

“Lo Celso was wrong, he was wrong. I’m happy for Abde because today he deserved the ovation the fans gave him. It was the immaturity of a moment but he has greatly improved the mental part of his game and is giving us a lot.”

Meanwhile another player who is still working out the kinks is on-loan Barcelona forward Vitor Roque. He was spotted by Movistar in a coming together with Espanyol’s Omar El Hilali. The two had words, and Roque asked him several times ‘who are you though?’

😯 El gesto de Vitor Roque con El Hilali. #DeportePlus pic.twitter.com/i4uNMm0nT3 — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) September 29, 2024

Abde has been a regular for Pellegrini this season, after an up and down campaign last year. The 22-year-old has started eight of their ten games this season, scoring three times and giving an assist though. Roque meanwhile has made five appearances, netting once, while just two of those were starts.