Valencia to give interested clubs opportunity to sign highly-rated defender for €25m

Over the summer, Cristhian Mosquera became a leading target for Atletico Madrid. However, they were unable to complete a deal for the young defender, as Valencia’s asking price of €25m was not met.

Mosquera is very highly-rated within Spanish football, having broken through at Los Che over the last 12-18 months. Club officials are aware that he is a player being sought, and because of this, an agreement over a new contract is being sought, as per Ser Deportivo Valencia (via Diario AS).

Interestingly, Valencia would be pulling a ‘renoventa’ with Mosquera, as the intention is to reduce his release clause down to €25m, which has been their asking price in recent times. Essentially, this is seen as an incentive for the 20-year-old to sign a long-term contract, which would take away the jeopardy of losing him for free in 2026 – this is when his current deal is set to expire.

Valencia are determined to get their money’s worth when Mosquera does inevitably move on. To do this, a new contract must be agreed, hence the release clause compromise.