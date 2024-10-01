“They deserve….” – Hansi Flick confirms reward for Barcelona players following Young Boys thrashing

Barcelona returned to winning ways on Tuesday with a comprehensive victory over Young Boys – their first in this season’s Champions League, following their opening matchday defeat at AS Monaco two weeks ago.

It was a very satisfying evening for the Catalans, although head coach Hansi Flick was not entirely satisfied with the performance, especially in the opening stages at the Estadi Olimpic (via Marca).

“We have to start the games a little stronger and make tighter passes, but it improved as the minutes passed.”

Flick was keen not to single out any particular player for praise, although he did comment on his captain for the evening, Raphinha. However, he also made it known that the Brazilian is only playing so well because of the team effort.

“Raphinha played very well, but we can’t just talk about one player. It’s important to play as a team. He can only play well if his teammates do it too.”

Hansi Flick: "The players will have two days off now." pic.twitter.com/ufaF1gKBOJ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 1, 2024

Finally, Flick confirmed that his Barcelona squad would be rewarded for their strong performances against Young Boys.

“They deserve the two days that they now have to rest.”