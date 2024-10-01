Real Madrid to begin talks with veteran over new deal amid talk of long-term replacement

Real Madrid veteran Dani Carvajal has made it clear in recent months that he wants to stay at the club while he is still able to cut it at the top level, and Los Blancos will reward him with a new deal imminently.

There has been talk that Real Madrid could even break their rule of only handing out one-year deals to players over thirty, and with Carvajal now 32, that would certainly be a show of faith. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that talks for a new deal will start ‘shortly’, with both sides happy to continue together. Carvajal will not play for another European club at any rate, asserts Romano.

⚪️🇪🇸 Talks are set to start soon between Dani Carvajal’s camp and Real Madrid. Both parties are happy together as new contract will be discussed in details. In any case, Carvajal has no plans to play for any other European team in his life. pic.twitter.com/NhzrPzgCQt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2024

Currently there are not too many, if any, better than Carvajal at right-back, and he is even an outside candidate for the Ballon d’Or, although it is believed that Vinicius Junior will win the award. However that has not stoppped talk of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially joining next summer, with the England international out of contract next summer, and no clarity whether he will sign a new one.

Real Madrid have made it known they are interested in signing Alexander-Arnold on a free, and it would be interesting to see how the pair would co-exist with each other if that deal did go through.