Real Madrid star reveals he failed in bid to secure number 8 jersey after Toni Kroos’ retirement

During the summer, two significant squad numbers became available at Real Madrid. The departures of Nacho Fernandez and Toni Kroos meant that no.6 and no.8 respectively were up for grabs, and the new holders ended up being Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde.

Aurelien Tchouameni was another to change his squad number, going from 18 to 14. However, he also wanted 8, as he revealed to the media ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash against Lille on Wednesday (via Diario AS).

“About the number, there was Toni’s number 8, but it was between Fede and me. The number 14 means a lot, it was my first squad number with France. That’s why I went for it.”

Tchouameni has had a tough start to the season for Real Madrid, and this has led to a lot of criticism coming his way. He took the opportunity to reflect on it, and also issue a response.

“I’m very calm. As an athlete, whether you do things well or badly, the most important thing is to help my team win. Do what the coach asks me to do. As a player, if you listen to the press a lot you go crazy. I am calm.”