Real Madrid hierarchy unconvinced by Carlo Ancelotti decisions following away draw

Real Madrid have not blown people away in the opening stages of the season, and despite gaining one point on Barcelona over the weekend, Los Blancos were left with a bitter taste in the mouth following Angel Correa’s stoppage time equaliser on Sunday night. It marks their third draw in four trips away from home this season.

The finger of blame, at least within Real Madrid is being pointed at manager Carlo Ancelotti. Relevo report that ‘voices of authority’ within the club are not convinced by some of his management, and feel the squad could be performing better with the resources he has. Those doubts focus most clearly on his handling of the closing stages of the Madrid derby, where he sent on Lucas Vazquez and Fran Garcia for Luka Modric and Rodrygo Goes to play out wide in front of Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy.

Ancelotti defended that decision after the game, saying he would do the same again. He did not have masses of options on the bench, but could have used Arda Guler. The Italian has not had the easiest start to the season, with a number of injuries, the addition of Kylian Mbappe to settle into the side, and experimenting with a new system.

However his substitutions are a point of contention amid the hierarchy, who feel that his again increased use of Modric, his declining use of Arda Guler, and his rotation policy, or lack there of, are all reasons to question the manager. Mbappe of course was not rested in any of their games, and missed the Madrid derby after picking up an injury just five days before.

Clearly, they have faith Ancelotti will get things right, but there are murmurs of discontent taking the lift to the top floors of the Santiago Bernabeu. They were also there last season, before Real Madrid went on a year-long unbeaten run (still ongoing), won La Liga, the Supercup and the Champions League.

Ancelotti will be used to those murmurs, and one of his most valuable traits is being able to manage up the way as well as down. Being so early in the season, and with a number of conditioning factors, he will not be unduly concerned. His call at the end of the Madrid derby did not work, but he has shown he gets it right more often than not.