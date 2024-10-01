Real Betis to be without star performer for Conference League opener

Giovani Lo Celso has had a phenomenal start to life back at Real Betis. In five appearances (four starts) since returning to the club from Tottenham Hotspur, he has racked up five goals – this included the winner against Espanyol on Sunday.

Betis have been somewhat reliant on Lo Celso in the last few weeks, but they will not be able to do so on Thursday when they kick off their league phase campaign in the UEFA Conference League. They have named their travelling squad for Poland, and the Argentine playmaker has not been included.

There is no cause for alarm among Betis supporters, as Marca say that Lo Celso is simply being rested ahead of this weekend’s El Gran Derbi, which is taking place at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium.

Lo Celso has played a lot of minutes in the last few weeks, and given that he was very injury probe during his time at Tottenham, it makes sense to give him some much-needed rest this week. Betis will hope that it pays dividends when they face their bitter rivals on Sunday.