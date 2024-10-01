Nigeria called rising Spain star about international call-up this summer

Atletico Madrid sold Samu Omorodion to Porto this summer in part to fund their heavy investment in more rounded players, such as Alexander Sorloth in his position, and Julian Alvarez too. The 20-year-old is looking ominous in Portugal so far though.

Omorodion currently has five goals in 298 minutes of action for the Dragons, and has already wrestled the starting spot from Danny Namaso. Atletico will relieved that Porto only bought 50% of his rights (for €15m), but they do have an option to purchase another 30% of his rights for €10m over the next two years. At the very minimum, Atletico will be left with 20% of any future sale.

Last season his potential was seen at Alaves, where he scored nine goals in his debut season in the top flight. Omorodion was part of the Spain side that won the Olympics, adding a goal off the bench. Diario AS say that he is increasingly on Luis de la Fuente’s radar for a call up to the senior side, and reveal that before the Olympics, Nigeria called him about a potential call-up to the Super Eagles.

His parents are from Nigeria, but Omorodion has so far played for Spain throughout the youth ranks, and having won gold with Spain, it looks more likely he will play for La Roja.

Certainly Spain are not flush for strikers that can run in behind, and provide the physical threat that Omorodion does. Captain Alvaro Morata is now 32, and in terms of more classic number nines, Joselu Mato is also ageing, and Abel Ruiz looks to have a much lower ceiling.