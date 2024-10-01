“I’ve had a hard time” – Frenkie de Jong opens up on injury hell after making Barcelona return

It was a perfect evening for Barcelona on Tuesday, as they defeated Young Boys in comprehensive fashion at the Estadi Olimpic for their first Champions League victory of the season. It was made even better with the return of Frenkie de Jong, who had previously been out of action for 163 days.

74' Frenkie de Jong and Pau Víctor, on. Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski, off. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 1, 2024

De Jong played the final 15 minutes against Young Boys, and after his cameo, he spoke to the media (via Sport) about his feelings upon making his return to action.

“I’m very happy to be back on the pitch and play football. I thank the fans for the welcome, I didn’t expect it, and I’m happy with how people treat me.

“I see the team very well since the beginning of the season. I’m going to give my maximum to play. When you’re injured you always have a bad time – yes, it’s been long and hard, and at times, I’ve had a hard time.”

Barcelona will be majorly boosted by de Jong’s return, especially as they have so few midfield options because of injuries to Gavi and Marc Bernal. The Dutch pivot will be aiming to continue building his fitness up in the coming weeks.