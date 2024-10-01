“He will start if…” – Carlo Ancelotti delivers positive Kylian Mbappe update

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it two wins from two in this season’s Champions League when they face Lille on Wednesday. The big news surrounding Los Blancos ahead of the MD2 clash is Kylian Mbappe’s unexpected return to France, following a quicker-than-expected recovery from injury.

Mbappe injured his thigh during last week’s victory at home to Alaves, and the initial prognosis was a three-week lay-off. However, he has managed to recover inside one week, and he has been named in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the trip to Lille.

Ancelotti spoke on Mbappe during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday (via Diario AS). He confirmed that the 25-year-old is a possibility to start the match.

“Mbappe has had an overload. Now with new technologies we talk about grade one, grade two… In less than a week, he has recovered well. He wanted to travel to play. We’ll see what training he does today. If he’s at his best, he can play. He can start from the first minute if there is no risk.

“He recovered very well, very quickly. He trained yesterday and today he will do the full training with us. Then we will make the decision all together, because the last thing we want is to take risks.”

It would be a major boost for Real Madrid if Mbappe were able to start, although Ancelotti would have more than enough trust in those that he already has at his disposal. The next 24 hours will determined whether he can play from the off.