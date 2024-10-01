Girona

Girona confirm extended lay-offs for two key veterans ahead of Champions League home debut

Girona take on Feyenoord in their second-ever Champions League fixture, and their first at Montilivi. It promises to be a magnificent occasion for the Catalans, although they will be without two key players for the match after a double injury blow over the weekend.

During Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo, Oriol Romeu and Daley Blind were forced off with hamstring and calf problems respectively. Girona have now confirmed the lay-off periods for both players, and it’s not good news.

Romeu’s is the most serious, as he has injured the femoral biceps tendon of his right leg – this will see him out of action for eight weeks. In Blind’s case, he will miss the next four weeks after injuring the soleus muscle in his left leg.

Girona will be devastated at this news, as both players will be big misses – especially in the Champions League, where their experience is especially needed.

