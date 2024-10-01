Girona confirm extended lay-offs for two key veterans ahead of Champions League home debut

Girona take on Feyenoord in their second-ever Champions League fixture, and their first at Montilivi. It promises to be a magnificent occasion for the Catalans, although they will be without two key players for the match after a double injury blow over the weekend.

During Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo, Oriol Romeu and Daley Blind were forced off with hamstring and calf problems respectively. Girona have now confirmed the lay-off periods for both players, and it’s not good news.

Romeu’s is the most serious, as he has injured the femoral biceps tendon of his right leg – this will see him out of action for eight weeks. In Blind’s case, he will miss the next four weeks after injuring the soleus muscle in his left leg.

🏥 COMUNICAT MÈDIC | Oriol Romeu: té una lesió al tendó del bíceps femoral de la cama dreta.

Temps de baixa aproximat: 8 setmanes. Daley Blind: té una lesió al soli de la cama esquerra.

Temps de baixa aproximat: 4 setmanes.#GironaFC — Girona FC (@GironaFC) October 1, 2024

Girona will be devastated at this news, as both players will be big misses – especially in the Champions League, where their experience is especially needed.