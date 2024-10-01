Giovani Lo Celso continues stunning form for Real Betis as he levels Kylian Mbappe for goals

Real Betis’ late move to sign Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham Hotspur in the depths of August is looking like a stroke of genius so far. The Argentine international has five goals in his five games so far for Los Verdiblancos, despite making just four starts.

The 28-year-old has been carrying Betis ever since he came in, and his latest goal was a winner five minutes from time against Espanyol, the only strike in the game. So far his goals have been worth six of Betis’ twelve points too. Currently he has 63% of Betis’ goals.

On a personal basis, Lo Celso is now just two goals off top scorer Robert Lewandowski (7) and is joint-third in La Liga with Raphinha and Kylian Mbappe, with Ayoze Perez‘s brilliant start to life at La Ceramica having the Villarreal forward on six goals. His 1.31 goals per 90 minutes is the only rate better than Lo Celso’s 1.22 per game.

Nombre: 𝑮𝒊𝒐𝒗𝒂𝒏𝒊

Apellido: 𝑳𝒐 𝑪𝒆𝒍𝒔𝒐

Afición: 𝑺𝒆𝒓 𝒖𝒏 𝒋𝒖𝒈𝒐́𝒏#LaLigaHighlights pic.twitter.com/wju3wf3i5I — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) September 28, 2024

Manager Manuel Pellegrini had high praise for Lo Celso after the Espanyol win, comparing the playmaker to some of the very best he has managed.

“The goals have eclipsed everything he does in the game. He is constantly asking for the ball and gives it to his teammate with an advantage. To all this he has added the rate of goals. Everything that we could have lost we have recovered with the goals he has scored. He has adapted quickly and personally, players I have had like Isco, Lo Celso, Riquelme or Cazorla are the ones who have to take responsibility for the last pass. He has adapted brilliantly,” he told Marca.