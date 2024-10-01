“For us it’s a dream” – Girona manager Michel Sanchez looks ahead to Montilivi’s Champions League debut

For Girona, the Champions League will be coming home on Wednesday. Two weeks ago, they were narrowly beaten in their competition debut at Paris Saint-Germain, and they will be hoping to bounce back when they host Feyenoord.

It will be the first-ever Champions League match at Montilivi, and it promises to be a spectacular occasion. Girona head coach Michel Sanchez gave his thoughts on the occasion when he spoke to the media on Tuesday (via Marca).

“For us it’s a dream to play in the Champions League and even more so to do it in Montilivi. I find it sad that the field cannot be full because we need everyone, and the ones who are always with us should be here. We want to do things well, we must give our best version because only then will we have a chance of winning.”

Michel also admitted that he will need to do very little in terms of motivating his Girona players ahead of the match on Wednesday.

“When you enter a competition like the Champions League, you don’t have to motivate the players. I’m more concerned about the change from the Champions League to La Liga, so we can focus on what we have to do.

“We are on the rise, I don’t look at the result but at the performance. We must finish plays and generate more but the squad is ready. The fact of listening to the Champions League anthem in Montilivi is something historic and the motivation is special.”